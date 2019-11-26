Gabriella Demetriades Shares Fun Pictures On Arjun Rampal's Birthday

As Arjun Rampal turns a year older on Tuesday, his partner Gabriella Demetriades shared some fun and quirky pictures of the actor with a heartfelt note. Addressing him as 'Shriji', Gabriella wrote that time spent with him is not 'linear'. She also mentioned the 'pearls of wisdom' Arjun shares with the world. Take a look at the pictures —

Arjun and Gabriella are proud parents of son Arik. Earlier in July, the love-birds created a storm on the internet after Arjun Rampal welcomed his baby boy by sharing a picture of himself with his newborn on social media. He wrote, "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal."

Gabriella talks about Motherhood

In an interview with Mid-Day, Gabriella said, “I was never one of those people who thought of having a baby. I am actually the youngest of my friends, and we would have conversations such as 'ok, is it time to have a baby yet?'. I would even look at people having babies, and think 'I don't know if I want to do this'. But it all happened very organically, and it may sound like a cliche now, but it's the best thing that's ever happened to me. I used to think I was in love (with Rampal), but then Arik happened (laughs)."

On the Work Front

Gabriella, a South African model, and actor, made her Bollywood debut with 'Sonali Cable' in 2014. Arjun has starred in films such as 'Rock On!!', 'Ra. One', 'Housefull', 'Om Shanti Om', among others. Arjun was last seen in the 2018 film 'Paltan'. He also appeared in the web series 'The Final Call. Fans and audiences are waiting for his much-anticipated next release

