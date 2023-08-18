Gadar 2 Box Office Day 7: Sunny's Film Beats KGF 2 To Become 2nd Highest Week 1 Grosser

Gadar 2 has been making box office records ever since it was released on August 11. The Sunny Deol starrer has wound up its first-week run and the collection is massive. The Anil Sharma directorial has become the second-highest first-week grosser only behind Pathaan.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 surpassed KGF: Chapter 2 to emerge as the second-highest first-week grosser of all time.

The movie holds the record for the highest Independence Day collection after it minted Rs 55.40 crore.

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

Gadar 2 enters record books

Gadar 2 has ended its glorious first week with Rs 282-284 crore collection. It stands only behind Pathaan, which minted Rs 351 crore in its seven-day run, as per Sacnilk. The Sunny Deol starrer has beaten the likes of KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 268.63 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs 247 crore), Sultan (Rs 229.16) and War (Rs 228.5 crore) to achieve this feat.

(Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel | Image: X)

As per a report in Box Office India, the movie is doing equally well in single screens and multiplexes. On Thursday, the film's collection witnessed a decline and earned in the Rs 22-25 crore range. Nevertheless, it is looking at a historic send-weekend business and also eyeing the India collection of Pathaan, the biggest Bollywood hit of this year so far.

Gadar 2 records so far

Gadar 2 has registered several box office records to its name. It recorded the highest-ever earning on Independence Day, raking in Rs 55.40 crore on Tuesday, August 15. It is also the highest-earning film of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's career. It also breached the Rs 200 crore mark in record time (5 days), only second to Pathaan. It also registered the biggest Tuesday collection in the history of Hindi cinema. It is also the first Bollywood film to earn Rs 30 crore + for six consecutive days.