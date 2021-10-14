Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Tease Upcoming Big Project, Fans Speculate 'Gadar 2'; See Poster

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were once a part of India's highest-grossing and most loved cross-border romantic tale Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The makers and actors won several accolades for their commendable work in the film. While it still remains in the viewers' hearts, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel recently hinted at an upcoming sequel.

Taking to their official Twitter handles, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel announced a new special project, which is also a sequel to some film since it has '2' written on its poster. They revealed that they would unveil the special announcement on October 15 at 11 am. The actor also shared a poster that read, "The Katha Continues" and "2." Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Announcing Something very special and close to my heart tomorrow at 11 am. Watch this space tomorrow." It took no time for the fans to speculate a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Reacting to the tweet, a user wrote, "Gadar 2 Excited paaji." Fans of the actor were excited to see their favourite pair returning to the silver screens with the cult classic's sequel. They also mentioned they could not wait for the announcement due tomorrow.

Announcing Something very special and close to my heart tomorrow at 11 am.



Watch this space tomorrow.🙏 pic.twitter.com/AJiCFuNh7h — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) October 14, 2021

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reunite with director Anil Sharma

Last month, Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol were spotted during their meet with Gadar's director Anil Sharma. Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle to share a few snaps from their reunion. He also mentioned they had some creative sessions. Sharing the photos, Sunny Deol wrote, "खूब जमा रंग जब मिले हम तीन यार। Such reunion and creative sessions always cheer me up for the challenges ahead!"

Ameesha Patel also reposted a few photos from her meeting with Anil Sharma. The actor went to the director's Juhu office. She wore a white outfit and posed with Sharma for paparazzi.

Details about Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

The 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is set during the partition of India that took place in 1947. The film's plot revolved around the journey of Boota Singh and his lady love. The film starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey. The film was a critical and commercial success and is considered the second most-watched Hindi film since the 1990s.

