Gadar 2 Plot Details Revealed; Teaser Of Sunny Deol Starrer Sequel To Be Out On THIS Date

Gadar 2 has been making the headlines ever since the project was announced. Though it was known that Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be returning to the silver screen to reprise their roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively, not much was revealed about the plot in the time that followed. Now, however, some vital information regarding what can be expected from the film have been revealed.

News of the first installment of Gadar franchise, titled Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, re-releasing was announced a while back with the date being set at June 9. The film had originally released on June 15 in 2001. The makers have now revealed that they will be unveiling a teaser of the sequel along side the first film's theatrical re-release.

What is the plot for Gadar 2?

Xclusiv… ‘GADAR 2’ TEASER WITH ‘GADAR’… STORY SET IN LAHORE… #ZeeStudios and director #AnilSharma will unveil the teaser of their much-awaited film #Gadar2 during the premiere of #Gadar [first part] on 9 June 2023.



Here’s some #Xclusiv info on the film… #Gadar2 is set 17… pic.twitter.com/fThgzbBMSV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2023



Through an exclusive tweet by Taran Adarsh, the makers for Gadar 2 have released some details about the plot of the film. More information will be available once the teaser in unveiled tomorrow, but for now Taran's tweet shared some vital information about Gadar 2. Touted as a drama, Gadar 2 is reportedly set 17 years after the incidents that take place in the first film. Additional information revealed that Gadar 2 will be set in Lahore in 1971.

More on Gadar 2

(Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2 | Image: Twitter)



While Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will return to the big screen to reprise their roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet, Manish Wadhwa as Viren Khan and Simrat Kaur as Ria Khan Singh. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is eyeing a release date of August 11.