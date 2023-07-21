Gadar 2: Sunny Deol's Tara Singh, His Son Run For Their Lives In New Motion Poster

Makers of Gadar 2 shared a motion poster on Friday, July 21. In it, we see a tense Tara Singh and his son running away from enemies in a barricaded area as bullets are being shot in their direction. The period actioner is poised to hit theaters on August 11, in time for Independence Day.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 is set two decades after the first film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).

It marks Ameesha Patel's return to Hindi films after the 2018 release, Bhaiaji Superhit.

Utkarsh Sharma, son of the film's director Anil Sharma, made his adult debut in Genius (2018).

What does the Gadar 2 motion poster show?

The motion poster, lasting 28 seconds, starts with the text that reads, “A father’s love knows no boundaries.” The next scene shows Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet "Jeete" Singh (Utkarsh Sharma) making a hasty run in a dusty, barricaded area as bullets get strewn in their direction.

The motion poster climaxes showing a collage of an angry Deol shouting and a military vehicle firing away. This sets the premise that Gadar 2 will contain a lot of heavy action scenes amid the backdrop of a father-son relationship.

Ameesha Patel, who reprises her role as Tara Singh’s wife Sakeena, was not shown in the motion poster.

Synopsis and other interesting details

As per reports, Gadar 2 is set in 1971 when Pakistan was facing an anti-India "Crush India" campaign. Tara Singh, described as Pakistan’s ‘damaad’ (son-in-law), returns to Lahore for his son, Charanjeet.

So while Gadar dealt with a love story against the backdrop of Partition and the creation of West and East Pakistan, the sequel will be about how far a father can go to get back his son.

Before the motion poster, makers dropped a 69-second teaser on June 12, showing Deol flinging a huge cartwheel, blowing his gasket, and crying profusely in a burial ground. Several thought it was Sakeena’s coffin, but Patel clarified later that her character does not die in the upcoming movie, but someone else.