Gadar 2 Song Khairiyat Out, Sunny Deol Gets Teary-eyed In Film's Emotional Track

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is all set to make its theatrical debut on August 11. A new song from the album of the movie was released by its makers on Tuesday. The track is titled Khairiyat and it is sung by Arijit Singh and Mithoon.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 is the sequel to 2001 film Gadar: EK Prem Katha.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be reprising their roles of Tara Singh and Sakina respectively in the sequel.

Two songs from the original will be recreated in the sequel.

Gadar 2 song affirms movie plot

Gadar 2 was said to be taking place a few years after the events of the first film which took place during the partition. It was said that the sequel will be tracing Tara Singh's journey as he goes to Pakistan to rescue his son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma). The plot of the film is essentially affirmed in Khairiyat.

In it, we see an emotional Tara Singh en route to Pakistan in search of his estranged son. Jeete is all grown up but is on the other side of the border. The emotional lyrics of the song find meaning in Arijit's soulful voice. The song beautifully captures the pain od separation and the grit to get the loved one back from a perilous situation. We see the emotional side of Tara Singh and Sakina as they long for their son.

Gadar 2 to storm the theatres on August 11

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is set in Lahore with the backdrop of 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film will take place 17 years after the events of its prequel Gadar. Along with Sunny and Ameesha, the director’s son Utkarsh Shama is also reprising his role. It will be released in theatres on August 11 and will clash with OMG 2 at the box office on Independence Day weekend.