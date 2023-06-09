Gadar 2 Teaser Leaked, Sunny Deol's Return As Tara Singh Is A Nostalgic Ride

The makers of Gadar 2 had revealed that they would be attaching the teaser of their film with the shows of Gadar, which was re-released on June 9. The 2001 cult classic patriotic film, has embarked on its second theatrical run amidst popular demand ahead of its sequel's release in August. The official teaser for Gadar 2 has been leaked from one of the running shows, and is now being circulated online.

Gadar 2 teaser was restricted as a promo ahead of the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha shows. It has not been released on YouTube yet. From what is visible in the clip, Gadar 2 appears to be a promising continuation of the 2001 film, which won over Indian audiences, successfully establishing a strong emotion of nostalgia and patriotism.

Gadar 2 promo takes us back in time



The teaser opens with clips of protests and riots with several posters reading 'Crush India' being pasted erratically amid the chaos. Sunny Deol as Tara Singh emerges on frame from a pool of dust. Embodying the iconic role of Tara Singh, Deol can be seen lifting a chariot wheel and throwing it over as 'Tara Singh is back' appears in writing.

The leaked clip of the trailer also captures loud noises of whistling and hooting from the audience as the teaser picks pace. The teaser ends with a shot, of Deol's Tara Singh sitting in front of a Gurudwara with folded hands, looking sombre.

More about the much-awaited Gadar sequel

(The official poster for Gadar 2 | Image: iamsunnydeol/Instagram)



Gadar 2 is the sequel to 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and will see both Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is set in Lahore, a milestone for which can also be seen in the teaser. Set in 1971, the happenings in Gadar 2 will take place 17 years after the events of Gadar.

The teaser also once again re-confirms the date of release for Gadar 2 to be August 11, which is part of the extended Independence Day weekend.