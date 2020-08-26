Gajraj Rao Hails Vidya Balan's Performance In 'Shakuntala Devi'; Latter Extends Gratitude

Recently, Bollywood actor Gajraj Rao took to his Instagram handle to appreciate Vidya Balan for her diligent performance in the recently released biopic, Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer. Gajraj Rao shared a poster of the film, which features Vidya Balan on his Instagram stories and penned a note along with it. Take a look at how Gajraj Rao appreciated Vidya for her performance.

With the poster shared, Gajraj Rao penned the note in Hindi, which roughly translates to: ‘Vidya Devi, once again you have done amazing work. Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu, too, were good in the film.’ Reacting to Gajraj Rao’s words of appreciation, Vidya Balan reposted the picture on her Instagram stories and wrote: ‘Thank you very much’.

All about the film

Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer puts forth the story of the achievements and the ups and downs in the life of the late mathematician. Directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer is produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and Vikram Malhotra under his banner Abundantia Entertainment. The film also stars actors Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh playing prominent roles in the movie.

Reportedly, the film was scheduled to be theatrically released in India on May 8, 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was streamed worldwide on July 31, 2020, on Prime Video. Recently, Amazon Prime Video dropped a deleted scene from the film, which features Vidya Balan’s character, interacting with a group of students, explaining how mathematics is involved in day-to-day activities. Take a look at the video here:

What's next for Vidya?

Vidya Balan was last seen in her first-ever short film, Natkhat, which narrates the story of a rural Indian woman, who endured domestic violence in her marriage. The actor will be next seen in the much-awaited film, Sherni. Helmed by Aastha Tiku, Sherni also stars Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Mukesh Prajapati in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2021.

(Image credits: Vidya Balan Instagram)

