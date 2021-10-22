Gajraj Rao Opens Up On Working With Irrfan Khan In 'Talvar', 'Blackmail', Pens Note

The Lootcase star Gajraj Rao, who has worked with late iconic actor Irrfan Khan in films like Talvar and Blackmail, recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared his experience of working with him. He penned a long note and dropped a pair of pictures featuring a series of collage snaps. In the caption, Rao stated that he would 'feel intimidated' by the late actor's presence with 'his eyes full of mystery.' He went on to talk about his first meeting with Khan and other rare things. Scroll down to read more.

Gajraj Rao on working with late actor Irrfan Khan

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Gajraj Rao dropped a pair of pictures featuring several collage pictures of himself and Irrfan Khan. A few pictures feature the two actors on the film's sets. As for the caption, Rao began, "I had the honour of sharing scenes with Irrfan in two films, Talvar and Blackmail."

"Initially, I would feel intimidated by his presence with his eyes full of mystery. On our first meeting, he began asking random questions about Inspector Dhaniram (the character I was playing) which were neither relevant to the scenes we were about to shoot nor to the entire screenplay. I began thinking about Dhaniram's kids or the colony where his family lived - things that were beyond the boundaries of our screenplay. I wrongly assumed it as a pressure tactic by a senior star, but soon enough it dawned upon me that he was actually helping me understand my character better!" Rao continued.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor added, "By the time we were filming the interrogation scene between my character Dhaniram and the CBI sleuths played by Irrfan and Sohum Shah, I had a stronger grasp on all the things I could do in the scenes that came from my character. Adding onto this, Vishal Bharadwaj's meticulously detailed writing and director Meghna Gulzar's sensitive handling of the subject made it a memorable shooting experience indeed. Thank you Irrfan, for helping me find Inspector Dhaniram. One must always look for those mirrors which help you improve upon your flaws."

2015's release Talvar is a thriller drama film that is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. It is penned by Vishal Bhardwaj and backed by Bhardwaj and Vineet Jain. The film is based on the 2008 Noida double murder case involving a teenage girl and her family's servant.

Blackmail is a black comedy film that is co-produced and helmed by Abhinay Deo. The film depicts the life of a married man in his late 30s stuck in a full day-time job and unexciting life but things turn after he finds that his wife is having an extramarital affair. It was released in 2018.

Image: Facebook/@gajraj_rao/PTI