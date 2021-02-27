Gal Gadot Shares Unboxing Video Of Priyanka Chopra's Memoir 'Unfinished'; Watch

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to share an unboxing video of Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished. The box, sent by Priyanka to all her friends and colleagues, has the book on the left and some goodies on the right.

Gal captioned the video, "Thanks my love, @priyankachopra." Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting in London for her upcoming spy series, The Citadel, and promoting her newly launched memoir Unfinished which has been listed in The New York Times bestsellers list.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas can't stop laughing over 'boriya bistar' memes inspired by her dress

The memoir promises to offer insights into Priyanka Chopra Jonas' childhood in India, her formative teenage years in the US. Following her return to India, she entered the pageant world, and against all odds, won the national and international beauty competitions Miss India and Miss World that launched her global acting career.

The 38-year-old star behind over 60 Bollywood and Hollywood films and shows revealed that her very endeavour into the world of non-fiction came to fruition in the coronavirus pandemic lockdown last year. "It took about two years, but I predominantly wrote it during quarantine the six months that I was home last year. It gave me the time for the first time in life to be in one place," said Chopra Jonas. Whether reflecting on her nomadic early years or the challenges she has faced as she doggedly pursued her calling on a global stage, Chopra Jonas says she has tried to share both her challenges and triumphs in the memoir.

The end result is a book, published by the Michael Joseph imprint, which covers her dual-continent 20-year-long career as an actor and producer and her work as a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador.

Leave it to @nickjonas to get straight to the good stuff 😂 #Unfinished pic.twitter.com/Mr9Nu3yWYT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 11, 2021

Priyanka Chopra opens up about facing racism in US, reveals received a lot of hate mails

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.