Priyanka Chopra Jonas Can't Stop Laughing Over 'boriya Bistar' Memes Inspired By Her Dress

Actor and now author Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy with the promotions of her memoir Unfinished. Recently, the former Miss World took to Instagram to share several viral memes which make fun of her quirky look in a ball-shaped costume. She shared memes that see her wrapped in a "boriya bistar" ("baggage and bedsheet"). In one of the memes shared by the actor, cricketer Virat Koli also made an appearance playing with the Priyanka-shaped cricket ball on the field.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts to latest viral memes

The actor is having quite a ball with the latest memes of herself becoming viral on social media. The memes show her as a blowhorn, as a new pokemon named Priyankemon and even as a parachute. In another meme, cricketer Virat Kohli is seen catching a Priyanka Chopra shaped ball on the field. Other memes show her as a fire-cracker and another one shows her amongst a variety of pufferfish. But the winning meme according to Priyanka Chopra Jonas was actually one in which the text says, "When mom says 'boriya bistar samet aur nikal jaa yahan se' (when mom says, 'pick your bag and baggage and get out of here')." At the end, Priyanka thanked her fans for providing her with the best laughs ever. Take a look at some of her best memes here!

Credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

The memes were sparked by fans on social media after Priyanka's peculiar look was seen in her video call with Instagram's most stylish dog, Tika. The actor quipped Tika about her fashion etiquette and that of Priyanka's pet Diana. Among several fashion outfits were this particular look which showed Priyanka in a green ball-shaped dress. Tika appreciated Priyanka's fashion game but said Diana needs "a little practice" in her fashion sense. Take a look here.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' upcoming projects

Priyanka is currently in London shooting for her Amazon Prime Video series titled Citadel, which will see her starring alongside Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. Priyanka will also be seen in the upcoming fourth Matrix film where Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as Neo, directed by Lana Wachowski. She is also set to star as Ma Sheela Anand in Barry Levinson's Sheela, a film she will produce for Amazon Studios. She will also star in the upcoming romantic drama Text For You alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

