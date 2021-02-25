Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Facing Racism In US, Reveals Received A Lot Of Hate Mails

Ever since Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished hit the stands, The White Tiger actor has been making headlines. In her newly-released book, along with spilling the beans on her almost two-decade-long career in Bollywood, PeeCee also made a shocking revelation about being a victim of racism and receiving rape threats in the West after she ventured into the international music scene with her first-ever English single, In My City, featuring rapper Will.i.am. The 38-year-old also revealed that although her debut single was a chartbuster hit in India, the makers had struggled to make it big in the West.

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished sheds light on struggles

After months and months of anticipation, Priyanka Chopra's book titled Unfinished finally released on February 9, 2021. In her memoir, the We Are Heroes actor has made several shocking revelations about her acting career in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. In addition to that, she also mentioned how her excitement for having her first song debut in the US was crushed with a number of hate tweets and emails.

Back in 2012, Priyanka's peppy track In My City had premiered at the NFL Network's Thursday Night Football. Talking about the same, the actor wrote, "I remember the thrill of turning on the television the first night it aired and seeing myself introducing the game in a prerecorded announcement, and then watching the upbeat 'In My City' promo video along with the millions of others who were tuned in. From where I sat, there was no better way for me and my music to be introduced to mainstream America than through an NFL weekly spot."

Furthermore, she then opened up about receiving a lot of hate as she added, "My bubble was quickly burst. The excitement of having my first song debut in the United States on such a huge platform was completely destroyed by a storm of explicitly racist hate mail and tweets, including – among many, many examples to choose from – ‘What’s a brown terrorist doing promoting an all-Americal game?’ and ‘Go back to the Middle East and put your burka on’ and-years later it’s still hard to write this – ‘Go back to your country and get gang-raped.’"

Later, Priyanka Chopra decided to quit her career in the music industry and shifted her focus to her acting career. In 2015, she bagged the lead role of Alex Parrish in ABC's Quantico. Since then, there has been no going back for the global sensation.

