Ganapath Movie's Cast: Find Out Who Will Star In The Action Packed Film

Announced by Tiger Shroff back in November 2020, Ganapath is an upcoming action film to be helmed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl. The movie is expected to release in the year 2022. There are several speculations as to who the female lead for the upcoming action-packed film will be, which will be revealed on February 10, 2021, as announced by Tiger Shroff. Read along to know more about the Ganapath movie’s cast.

Ganapath Movie's Cast

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff will be seen as the main lead in yet another action entertainer. He had released the motion poster of the movie on November 5, 2020, in a post on his Instagram account and had written, “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!”. The movie features him in the titular role of Ganapath and is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment.

The actor also shared his first look from the movie with a post on November 10, 2020. He wrote, “Yaaron ka yaar hu, dushmano ka baap hu!” followed by Presenting #GanapathFirstLook. In the first look poster, the actor is seen sitting on a sofa, smoking a cigarette with the backgrounds of a burnt down and destroyed city. His voiceover in both posters is the same.

Apart from this, there are no other details about the story of the film or the rest of its cast members including female lead. The lead actress of Ganapath will be announced on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

There is a major excitement among fans as they are speculating the star opposite him and some of the guesses include Nora Fatehi who was seen frequenting the Pooja Entertainment office in November, while other think it is either of the Sanon sisters, Kriti or Nupur, the former of which also starred opposite Tiger in her debut in Heropanti.

Shroff shared a short clip on his Instagram on Tuesday, February 9, stating that the female lead will be revealed on February 10. The girl rode a bike and only her eyes were visible as she wore a helmet in the poster. He wrote along with it, “सुना है मुड़ने वाली है कल सुबह ठीक 10:40 को ?”, which translates to “I have heard that she is going to turn around tomorrow exactly at 10:40 AM?”.

