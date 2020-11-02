'Baaghi 3' Cast: Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh And Others In Pivotal Roles

Baaghi 3 is an action thriller film helmed by Ahmed Khan. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, the movie was a sequel to Baaghi and Baaghi 2 which was released in the year 2016 and 2018 respectively. The film featured Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie was a remake of the 2012 Tamil-language film Vettai. Here's a full list of Baaghi 3 cast.

The cast of Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff as Ranveer "Ronnie" Chaturvedi

Tiger Shroff is an actor known for his work in Bollywood action movies. The son of actor Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Dutt, Tiger made his debut with the 2014-released romantic-action film Heropanti. He is best known for his commercially successful action films Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and War. One of the highest-paid actors in India, the actor has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since the year 2018.

Riteish Deshmukh as Vikram Charan Chaturvedi

Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh is an actor, architect, producer, and entrepreneur. He is known for his work in the Hindi and Marathi film industry. Riteish is the son of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra late Vilasrao Deshmukh and Vaishali Deshmukh. After making his acting debut in the year 2003 with Tujhe Meri Kasam, he received praise for his performance in the year 2004 for Masti. Since then, he starred in several commercially successful comedies including Masti, Kya Kool Hai Hum, Bluffmaster!, Malamaal Weekly, Heyy Babyy, and many more. Some of his highest-grossing releases came with the thriller Ek Villain, Housefull Franchise, and Marjaavaan.

Shraddha Kapoor as Siya Nandan

Shraddha Kapoor is an actor and singer who works in Bollywood. She is among the most popular and the highest-paid actors in India. The daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha began her acting career with a brief role in the 2010 heist film Teen Patti. Since then, she has been part of various other successful movies like Luv Ka The End, Aashiqui 2, Haider, Ek Villain, and many more. In addition to acting, she has sung several of her film songs.

Other Baaghi 3 characters

Ankita Lokhande as Ruchi Nandan

Jameel Khoury as Abu Jalal Gaza, the chief of ISIS

Jaideep Ahlawat as Inder Paheli Lamba aka IPL Bhai

Vijay Varma as Akhtar Lahori

Jackie Shroff as Inspector Charan Chaturvedi

Satish Kaushik as Police Commissioner BMC

Virendra Saxena as Kailash Tripathi

Ayaan Zubair Rahmani as Teenage Ronnie

Yash Bhojwani as Teenage Vikram

Ivan Kostadinov as Zaidi

Manav Gohil as Asif

Sunit Morarjee as Inspector Sharad Kute

Shriswara Dubey as Hafeeza

Amit Sharma as Bajwa

Danish Bhatt as Bilal

Shaurya Bharadwaj as Chacha Ji

Disha Patani in a special appearance in the song "Do You Love Me

The movie was theatrically released in India on March 6, 2020, receiving mixed reviews. The film's collections were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as the theatres were shut down during the lockdown. There were plans for a re-release once the outbreak would end, but the makers instead decided to release it on OTT platforms. Nevertheless, the movie became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2020.

