Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' Motion Poster Out, Film To Be 'different' From Actor's Past Work

Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff took the internet by storm after he surprised everyone with the teaser motion poster of his upcoming action film, Ganapath. The Ganapath teaser motion poster gives fans a sneak-peek into the world of the protagonist, i.e. Tiger Shroff, with a catchy dialogue wherein the actor is heard saying, "Jab aapan daarta hai nah tab aapan bohot marta hai". The upcoming action film has the Queen director Vikas Bahl at its helm while it is bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment, along with Good Co.

Tiger Shroff says 'Ganapath' 'different from rest of his films till date'

Deemed as one of the best action heroes of Bollywood in current times, Tiger Shroff is already prepping for his upcoming action-packed film titled Ganapath. According to Tiger, the Vikas Bahl directorial is going to different from all the films he has done in the past.

A spokesperson of the WAR actor quoted him saying, "This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them".

On the other hand, producer Jackky Bhagnani was all-praise about Jaggu Dada's son as he referred to him as a 'global star'. Jackky expressed saying, "I look at Tiger as a global star. He has all the potential and every ingredient that makes him unique and sets him apart." The renowned actor-producer added, "Tiger Shroff's movies have slick action with an international flavour that appeals to audiences all over the world. I am sure the combination of Vikas and Tiger will make magic and redefine the action genre."



However, for filmmaker Vikas Bahl, working with Pooja Entertainment and Tiger Shroff is a synergy of 'larger-than-life vision'. The National Film Award-winning director was quoted saying, "I am very excited about working with Tiger. It's a challenge to pull off the scale for a script that is set-up in a futuristic world, but with an actor like Tiger and a partner like Jackky Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment, I am sure that we will be able to bring this larger-than-life vision to fruition."

Meanwhile, Ganapath marks the first film of the action film franchise that assures to keep the audience hooked. Produced under the banners Pooja Entertainment and Good Co., the upcoming Hindi film is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. While the shoot of the Tiger Shroff starrer is scheduled to go on floors in mid-2021, Ganapath will hit the silver screens in 2022.

