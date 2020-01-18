Ganesh Acharya Hits Back At Saroj Khan After She Accused Him Of Exploiting Dancers

The Indian dance industry is currently in the midst of a high profile controversy after choreographer Ganesh Acharya was accused of exploiting his dancers by fellow choreographer Saroj Khan. Saroj also stated that Ganesh Acharya was misusing his position of power and was promoting corruption in his dance organisation. Ganesh has now spoken up against Saroj Khan's allegations, stating that what she is stating was untrue.

Ganesh Acharya speaks out against Saroj Khan's allegations and dismisses them

In an interview with an international news agency, Ganesh Acharya stated that what Saroj Khan is speaking is wrong. He questioned her intentions, stating that when the Cine Dancers Association (CDA) was closed she did not come to help them reopen it.

Five coordinators were appointed for CDA by taking Rs 15 lakh from each of them. 217 masters then signed a letter that they do not need coordinators. He then asked if the people in the federation knew dancing or knew who was a good dancer.

Ganesh Acharya then stated that Saroj Khan needed to come forward to help dancers, adding that there is a need for reelection for the CDA. Saroj Khan has also accused Ganesh Acharya of stealing dancers from the CDA by starting a new organisation that promised more money. Responding to this, Ganesh said that The CDA was shut down six months ago following a legal dispute that began in 2018.

However, Deric Biswas, Zahid Shaikh, Al Fahim Surand and Ravi Kanwar reopened it without showing any court orders to do so. They also filled up the managerial positions without an election. Ganesh Acharya then accused them of pressuring dancers to join the association again.

He added that he was standing with the dancers and was emotionally attached to them. Ganesh then accused them of having a problem with him helping out dancers, which was why they were speaking out against him.

The whole dispute started when Ganesh Acharya accused the CDA of underpaying their dancers. He then started his own association called the AIFTEDA. Ganesh also stated that his organisation would merge with the CDA only after they had a fair election and promised decent wages to its dancers.

