Saroj Khan Slams Ganesh Acharya For Misusing His Position, Read Here

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan is not very pleased with her fellow choreographer Ganesh Acharya's behaviour. And Saroj Khan went all out in pouring out an allegation on him. In a recent conversation with a leading publication, Saroj Khan accused Ganesh Acharya of misusing his position to manipulate the performers.

In December 2019, the All India Film Television Events Dancers Association, which was apparently an initiative by the members of Cine Dancers Association (CDA). And as per reports, the decade-old organisation was not happy with how the group was functioning. Saroj Khan who represents CDA and has been associated with it for over a decade and has accused Ganesh Acharya of forming the new organisation and badmouthing CDA.

She opened up saying Acharya was not only defaming CDA’s reputation but was stealing its dancers by promising them more money. Mentioning that the organisation has given dancers like Remo D’Souza and Ahmed Khan, she also added that both Acharya and his father were also a part of it. Saroj Khan also accused Ganesh Acharya of dividing the dance community by talking all bad things about the company.

Acharya, on the other hand, claimed that he was not affiliated to the new organisation, and very much remains a member of CDA. Saying that CDA had shut down six months back but its members reopened it and filled the posts without an election. He also added that the members of AIFTEDA would also like to return to CDA, after a fair election and a promise of fair wages.

Image courtesy: Ganesh Acharya Instagram, Saroj Khan Instagram

