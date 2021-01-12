Ganesh Hiwarkar Meets Anna Hazare, Discusses Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

Sushant Singh Rajput's death will complete seven months on January 14 and his fans, friends, and family are only desperate to hear the verdict by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sushant's friend Ganesh Hiwarkar on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to share a picture with Anna Hazare with whom he discussed the late actor's death case.

Hiwarkar also wrote a letter and explained the current situation in the ongoing investigation of Sushant's murder. He also requested fans to help him meet RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Shekhar Suman too urged people to continue fighting for the Sushant's justice.

Sushant Singh Rajput called himself 'one without a degree' when offered honorary doctorate

I try all the way to get Justice for u Sushant.

Today I met Respected Anna Hazare saheb regarding Sushant

See the letter where I mentioned everything @shwetasinghkirt

Last 3 months try to meet Mohan Bhagwat @RSSorg anyone can

Pls help@narendramodi @AmitShah @myogiadityanath RT pic.twitter.com/FrKjwxlHyJ — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) January 12, 2021

I was sitting wid a group of ppl from different walks of life who were discussing how d world,d media and ev one else have forgotten Sushant.I felt so sad and thought to myself,i'm still there with a motley group of ppl who are still fighting 4 his justice. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) January 11, 2021

Requesting Media to keep us updated about SSR ev day.There is no other way of finding out about him.#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) January 11, 2021

'SSRians' continue movement

Meanwhile, Sushant’s fans continued to raise their voice, and seek ‘justice’ with events across the country, and social media initiatives. They now have plans for January 21, on his 35th birth anniversary. SSR's sister Shweta and other celebrities like Shekhar Suman have continued to express hope for an update in the investigation of the death case.

The fans, who allege foul play in his death, that took place on June 14, had been unhappy about the lack of updates from the Central Bureau of Investigation, that is still investigating the case. However, the CBI recently informed Member of Parliament Subramanian Samy that all angles were still being probed. This is apart from agencies like Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also carrying out their investigation in the case.

Shekhar Suman, sister Shweta remember Sushant as 7-month death anniversary approaches

