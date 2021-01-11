Shekhar Suman, Sister Shweta Remember Sushant As 7-month Death Anniversary Approaches

The 14th of this month (January) will mark seven months since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, and the late actor's fans and family are now desperate to hear the verdict in the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation. On Monday, his fans came together to trend #WhereIsJustice4SSR on Twitter.

One fan wrote, "Around the world millions of people waiting for Justice. Millions of questions still pending but no answer.. When will Sushant get justice?? #WhereIsJustice4SSR." Shekhar Suman, also tweeted, “Every 14th of the month is a grim reminder that one more month has gone and we are still awaiting justice on Sushant's front. June 14th - jan14th.”

Another fan wrote, "It's been almost 7 months. How long to wait just to get a justice. Two innocent souls Disha And Sushant are waiting for justice.. #WhereIsJustice4SSR."

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also took to their Twitter handle to remember Sushant and questioned the delay in the verdict.

Sushant will always live in our hearts. #ForeverSushant pic.twitter.com/jyLoksVUwr — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 11, 2021

I was sitting wid a group of ppl from different walks of life who were discussing how d world,d media and ev one else have forgotten Sushant.I felt so sad and thought to myself,i'm still there with a motley group of ppl who are still fighting 4 his justice. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) January 11, 2021

On makar-sankranti,on the 14th jan.wen you notice a kite that is flying the highest,touching the skies..that wd be Sushant,above evone,closest to God.#sushantinourprayers — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) January 10, 2021

एक क्रांति उभरे मकर-संक्रांति के दिन.14th जनवरी । — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) January 10, 2021

Every 14th of the month is a grim reminder that one more month has gone and we are still awaiting justice on Sushant's front.June 14th - jan14th.#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) January 10, 2021

Everytime i tune into the #SSR case i go completely psycho and start tweeting nonsense. Will that case ever be solved ... sigh! — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) January 9, 2021

My point exactly. Was #maheshbhatt even questioned while #RheaChakraborty spent months in jail? Why? 🙄Who is protecting whom - no doubt there is much more than just the local govt involved https://t.co/UcTCmsUtxR — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) January 7, 2021

It's been 7 months the Nation is roaring for Justice for the innocent soul Sushant.



CBI break your Silence and enlighten the world with the reality.



Justice Should prevail 🙏 #WhereIsJustice4SSR @ips_nupurprasad pic.twitter.com/IEnUdggFdy — Priyanka 🦋🇮🇳🙏 (@prankya) January 11, 2021

SSR case

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police termed the death as a suicide, and amid its investigation, his family filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea Chakraborty and others of abetting his suicide, distancing him from his family, and embezzlement of his finances. The Enforcement Directorate then joined the investigation to probe the case and questioned the accused.

The Supreme Court also directed the CBI to take over the investigation, on the recommendation of the Bihar government, after Bihar Police attempted to investigate the case.

As ED allegedly found evidence of the accused's links with drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau, stepped in, questioning and arresting some of the accused. They are now out on bail.

Among latest updates include the NCB searching for Sushant’s friend Rishikesh Pawar and CBI informing Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy that the investigation was still on and no angle had been ruled out.

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Smita & fans unhappy over plans to revive SSR's shelved film

Sanjay Puran Singh to 'revive' Sushant's 'Chanda Mama Door Ke', says, 'will be a tribute'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.