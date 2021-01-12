Sushant Singh Rajput called himself 'one without a degree' when offered honorary doctorate

Sushant Singh Rajput’s interest in science and literature have often been hailed by his fans, as they cited it to showcase that he was ‘different’ from the other 'stars' of the film industry. While the late actor was a National Olympiad winner in Physics and one of the top rankers of an Engineering entrance exam, he eventually did not even complete his graduation as he set off to Mumbai to fulfill his dreams. When he was being offered an honorary doctorate, he acknowledged this and had called himself one ‘without a degree’.

Sushant Singh Rajput called himself 'one without a degree'

Sushant Singh Rajput fans have been honouring his legacy by participating in numerous initiatives, many of the times, with a hashtag. The latest trend they were involved in was the ‘Be humble like SSR’ trend.

SSR’s family friend Smita Parikh had a great way to highlight his humility and shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation. When she told him that she’d recommend him for an honorary doctorate for 'remarkable' achievement, he gave them his thumbs up if they found him ‘worthy.’ The Chhichhore star then stated that he was the only one 'without a degree' among their near and dear ones.

I promised I will share ⁦@itsSSR⁩ ‘s reaction on the Honarary Doctorate - there u go - and what a coincidence today’s HT exactly portrays how humble he is #BeHumbleLikeSSR ❤️ ⁦@divinemitz⁩ ⁦@withoutthemind⁩ ⁦@shwetasinghkirt⁩ How much loves he is globally pic.twitter.com/khX2Ahros1 — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) January 11, 2021

The anecdote left his fans emotional, and many hailed his ‘amazing’ qualities and highlighted his lack of pretence and attitude.

Such was he! Feel so sad when I think about him😔 — Dr. Sujata Ashwarya (@ash_sujata) January 11, 2021

Thanks so much for sharing this. He reply was so cute, adorable and humble. No attitude whatsoever. No pretence. Amazing. ❤️❤️#BeHumbleLikeSSR — Geeta Asnani (@gasnani) January 11, 2021

Thanks a lot, Smita ji. It gives immense positive vibes while going through any moments of Sushant. #BeHumbleLikeSSR — Arpita Saxena (@ArpitaS62517210) January 11, 2021

For the unversed, Sushant was studying for Engineering at the Delhi College of Engineering, when he decided to drop out and pursue acting. Previously, in 2015, his alma matter wanted to felicitate him with a honorary doctorate. That time too he was quoted as saying that he was' shocked' that they wanted to honour him despite leaving the course in the third year.

'SSRians' continue movement

Meanwhile, Sushant’s fans continued to raise their voice, and seek ‘justice’ with events across the country, and social media initiatives. They now have plans for January 21, on his 35th birth anniversary. SSR's sister Shweta and other celebrities like Shekhar Suman have continued to express hope for an update in the investigation of the death case.

The fans, who allege foul play in his death, that took place on June 14, had been unhappy about the lack of updates from the Central Bureau of Investigation, that is still investigating the case. However, the CBI recently informed Member of Parliament Subramanian Samy that all angles were still being probed. This is apart from agencies like Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also carrying out their investigation in the case.

