'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Is The Only Indian Film In 'top 100 Best Films Of The Decade' By ICS

Anurag Kashyap directorial Gangs of Wasseypur is the only Indian film to make it to the top '100 best films of the decade' by the International Cinephile Society. The list includes Oscar winner Parasite, critically acclaimed Margaret, Gravity and many more. According to reports, Gangs Of Wasseypur’s cult fictitious yet inspired by real-life storyline helped it to make it to the 58th position in the ICS list.

International Cinephile Society Announces Best Films Of Decade, 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Only Indian Film https://t.co/rdAjL0OiND — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 20, 2020

The film is based on two families, who fight over the ownership of coal-bearing lands in Wasseypur town of Dhanbad district in Jharkhand. It has enough gunshots and blasts to keep anyone engrossed in the plotline. Furthermore, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s eccentric role as Faizal Khan strikes the right chord with the audience.

Many reports suggested that the film not making it to the Oscars was a pity. Now that the film has made it to the hall of fame of International Cinephile Society, fans and followers are finally taking a sigh of relief.

Gangs Of Wasseypur had a massive star-cast with Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Vineet Kumar and many other critically acclaimed actors. This made the delivery of the storyline more apt as suggested by reports. The two films released back in 2012 and since then it has only received praises from its viewers.

According to reports, out of the full list of top 100, eight films were by non-American filmmakers. The film sitting in first, second and third numbers in the list are Margaret, The Tree Of Life and Holy Motors respectively. The film was a part of the list in the last year as well. Anurag Kashyap, who helmed both the versions of the films had shared the news on his Instagram.

Anurag Kashyap shared this when Gangs of Wasseypur made it to Guardian's list in 2019

