'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt Starrer Release Postponed, Makers Announce New Date

With theatres being reopened in Maharashtra, several filmmakers have been announcing the release date of their long-pending films. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming Gangubai Kathiawadi that has been shot on a grand scale is one of the much-waited ones. The film which was set to lock horns with RRR at the box office with its release date set to January 6, 2022, is now set to release in February.

The clash has been averted and the release date of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn starrer has been postponed. The makers have announced that the film is not slated to hit the screens on February 18, 2022. The makers shared a statement on social media that read, “We are glad to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Katiawadi has a new release date. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The film will release on 18th February 2022.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi release postponed amid date clash with RRR

Pen India shared the statement and wrote, “Watch her rise with power, courage & fearlessness. #GangubaiKathiawadi coming to take over 2022 on 18th February, in cinemas near you.” In an Instagram post earlier this year, Alia Bhatt summed up her experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "Being directed by Sir has been a dream all my life, but I don't think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years... I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you, sir! Thank you for being you... There is truly no one like you (sic).”

Earlier, amid many rumours about the makers considering an OTT release, film production and distribution company, Pen Movies had released a statement. In the statement, the company’s MD Jayantilal Gada refused OTT release rumours and claimed that all three films including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Attack, and RRR will release only in theatres since the “magnum opus films” were “made for big-screen experience” only.

Meanwhile, apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt has a host of films in her kitty including SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, Bhrahmastra along with her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s movie Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Currently, Alia is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

IMAGE: Instagram/Aliaabhatt/Twitter/Aliaa08