'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To 'Highway', Times Alia Bhatt Nailed Her Character's Look

Over the years, Alia Bhatt's performances in several movies have proved her brilliant versatility and prowess as an actor. Recently, the trailer of her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi released and she is seen in the titular role. The actor is seen looking very similar to the character the biopic is based on. Here is a list of Alia Bhatt's movies in which she has nailed the looks of her characters.

Highway

In Imtiaz Ali directorial, Alia portrayed the character of Veera Tripathi in the film. The actor was seen wearing a minimum to no makeup in the film and played a complex character in the film. She wore simple clothes to show that her character is not a rich girl and does not enjoy the riches that her parents gave her previously. Check out clips from the movie showing Alia Bhatt in the above character below.

2 states

In 2 States, Alia Bhatt is seen portraying the character of a Tamilian pandit girl, Ananya Swaminathan. The movie was directed by Varman and Alia shared the screen with Arjun Kapoor. Talking about her character's look in the film, the actor was seen styling her hair in the traditional south Indian way. Moreover, for the film, she wore beautiful sarees and jewellery in the film. Check out clips from the movie showing Alia Bhatt in this character below.

Udta Punjab

Alia Bhatt's roles also include the character of Bauria, also called Mary Jane in the film Udta Punjab. The film was an Abhishek Chaubey directorial film and was a black comedy crime film released in 2016. The actor was seen in a completely different avatar, one that was never seen before. Check out a clip from the movie showing Alia Bhatt in this character below.

Raazi

In this Meghna Gulzar directorial film, released in 2018, Alia Bhatt portrayed the character of Sehmat Khan. She was seen donning beautiful suits and sarees to fit her character and gave a hint of Sehmat in the movie. She looked elegant and graceful to fit her character. Check out clips from the movie showing Alia Bhatt in this character below.

Kalank

In Kalank, Alia Bhatt was seen as a young married woman, who is miserable in her marriage. She played the character of Roop Chaudhry in the film and delivered some dance numbers as well. Check out clips from the movie showing Alia Bhatt in this character below.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt is seen portraying the titular character in the film, which is a biographical film. The actor is playing a woman who runs a brothel and is not scared of anyone. From her make-up, clothes to her accent, she is looking different from all her previous characters. Check out the trailer of the film below.

Image credits: Screengrab from trailers of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raazi, 2 States and Udta Punjab

