Here's TikTok Sensation Garima Chaurasia's Journey To Fame

Garima Chaurasia is a viral sensation across various social media. She found her fame through TikTok short-video making. Her followers on TikTok has surpassed two million and counting. On Instagram, she has a current following of over one million. According to reports, more of today's kids are engaging in TikTok video-making, and most TikTok stars have a huge fan base and influence just like Garima Chaurasia.

Quick facts about Garima Chaurasia

Garima Chaurasia hails from Haridwar, Uttarakhand. She currently resides in Delhi. She has done engineering from the College of Engineering in Roorkee. She is called by the nickname ‘Gima Ashi’. She is a Gemini and turned 22 this year and is already a successful TikTok star.

Garima Chaurasia's rise to fame

Garima Chaurasia gained her fan base through posting short videos on TikTok. She is a talented young woman who can dance and lip-sync to audio well. Her fandom increased after she did a lip-sync video on an Emiway Bantai rap song Bahut Hard. She was seen alongside her friend Vini in the video in an all-black outfit. After this video, she gained momentum and is now one of the most famous TikTok stars in India.

Garima Chaurasia YouTube 'collab' videos

Garima Chaurasia was seen alongside musician Nawab in a music video Tattoo released by YRF this year. The music video is poppy and upbeat. Garima Chaurasia is in the music video, and she is seen in a quirky avatar grooving to the Punjabi lyrics of the song. Garima upped her TikTok skills to another level as this was a wider platform than TikTok. She was also featured along Ravneet Singh in a music video named Mashallah which was produced by T-series earlier this year.

Garima does not stick to one look. She is seen experimenting with Indian and western outfits as well. Her TikTok videos are proof of her fun and engaging videos. She is seen recreating famous dialogues and song scenes in her videos. Garima Chaurasia is an influencer on a successful streak.

