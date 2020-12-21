Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Share Pics From Their First Pre-wedding Ceremony 'Chiksa'

Twinning in yellow, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar on Monday began their first pre-wedding function — Chiksa. "When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. #Alhamdulillah Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations - Chiksa," the caption read as the couple shared pictures on social media.

While Gauahar looked gorgeous in a yellow lehenga, Zaid paired yellow kurta with a white pyajama. The duo, who got engaged last month, will have an intimate ceremony in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding will take place on December 25 this year.

Khan, known for films like Ishaqzaade and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, took to Instagram to share the marriage date with her fans. The former reality show winner also shared pre-wedding photoshoot pictures with Zaid Darbar, who is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar.

"It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony," Khan said in a statement. The 37-year-old actor sought blessings from her fans and thanked them for their continued love and the "outpour of warm wishes". "We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it's reason to beat. All our love," she added. Zaid Darbar, 32, also shared the same pictures and statement on his Instagram account.

Will Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar be wearing Manish Malhotra designs for their wedding?

Gauahar Khan shares her "quarantine love story" with Zaid Darbar, reveals "jab we met"

(WIth PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.