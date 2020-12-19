Will Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Be Wearing Manish Malhotra Designs For Their Wedding?

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding has been making headlines for some time now. The couple is going to soon tie the knot and are currently busy with wedding preparations. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were recently spotted by the paparazzi at the Manish Malhotra store in Mumbai. See the pictures and know more details here.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are shopping for their wedding in full power

According to Hindustan Times, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will be married on Christmas this year. The two have finalized their wedding date as December 25 which is just a few days away. The famous model was recently seen shopping with her husband to be Zaid Darbar. Gauahar Khan was seen walking out of Manish Malhotra creations yesterday. So it is clear that one of the two or maybe both the celebrities will be seen in Manish Malhotra designs on their wedding day.

Gauhar Khan was seen wearing a blue coloured turtleneck dress. It was a thigh-high bodycon dress with a split which she paired with white flats and a black coloured printed mask. Zaid Darbar, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white coloured sleeveless hoodie with a pair of distressed jeans and all-white sneakers.

When the couple walked out of the store, Gauahar Khan was seen wearing a mask but Zaid Darbar wasn't. The couple was accompanied by two more people. When the paparazzi asked for them to pose. Gauahar Khan and Zaid stood next to each other holding hands for the photographers. When the photographers asked the actor to remove her mask, she hesitated initially but removed the mask for the sake of a few photos, when she turned to Zaid who wasn't wearing a mask anyway. The couple then walked bidding adieu to their friends who were accompanying them.

The couple had been the rumours about their relationship for the longest time until recently they openly spoke about their plans of getting married. Gauahar Khan's Instagram feed is filled with pictures of the two. She recently posted a video revealing their wedding date. The couple shot a romantic pre-wedding video earlier this month. In this video, Gauahar Khan can be seen wearing a beautiful lehenga of red, yellow and colour. While Zaid Darbar is wearing a kurta with a multicoloured jacket. See the video here.

IMAGE CREDITS: @GAUAHARKHAN IG

