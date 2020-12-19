Gauahar Khan Shares Her "quarantine Love Story" With Zaid Darbar, Reveals "jab We Met"

Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared her love story with her Zaid Darbar. In the animated video, fans of the two celebrities could see how they met, started talking, and fell in love. In the video post, the actor revealed that her love story was “the lockdown love story” and that “What started as a lockdown ritual, turned into love at first sight”.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Gauahar Khan shares her love story with Zaid

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding will take place on December 25 this year. The two got engaged in November, and soon after that announced on social media that they are tying the knot on Christmas of 2020. Ever since then, they have been uploading adorable pictures together and revealing various things about themselves as a couple.

The most recent one being their love story, which Gauahar captioned as “Jab we Met” and used a hashtag “6 days to go” as well as “GaZabkahaiDin”. In the video, it was revealed how they went on dates during the lockdown. The two would go on “quarantine drives” and have dates in “parking garages”.

It was also stated in the video that “no matter the distance, we always found ourselves closer together!” Finally revealing how Zaid purposed to Gauahar as the caption in the video read, “and when all words failed, he sealed the deal with a song”. The two “can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives with love, laughter and most importantly, good food”. Check out the video below.

Gauahar Khan's videos

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Netizens reacted

As soon as the animated video post went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, many other friends of Gauahar hearted the video. A number of people showered the couple with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how sweet the story.

Several fans revealed that they could not wait for more updates about the two. Many other fans also sent blessings to the couple and wished them good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Check out more of Gauahar Khan's videos and photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.