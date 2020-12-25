Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Shine At Their Reception; Video Of Nikaah Ceremony Goes Viral

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar said 'Qubool Hai' on December 25 and became husband and wife. The couple on Friday posed for the shutterbugs as they began their 'Happily Every After'.

Gauahar looked stunning in a red and gold outfit for her reception while Zaid opted for a black and gold sherwani. Many inside videos of their nikaah ceremony went viral on social media. One of the videos also show Gauahar doing Zaid's makeup before the main wedding ceremony. Gauahar herself distributed sweets to the paparazzi at her reception venue.

The duo, who got engaged last month, will have an intimate ceremony in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Khan, known for films like Ishaqzaade and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, took to Instagram to share the marriage date with her fans.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had announced their marriage with a beautiful post on Instagram. They had penned a note that read, “It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony,"

Khan said in a statement. The 37-year-old actor sought blessings from her fans and thanked them for their continued love and the "outpour of warm wishes". "We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love,”

