Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Are Now Husband And Wife; Couple Shares First Post

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are now married and the couple took to their social media handle to share the first post as newlyweds. 'Qubool Hai', Gauahar wrote for the stunning pictures from their wedding.

Gauahar chose to wore the Laam, Pakistan's biggest Fashion discovery platform, for her and Zaid Darbar 's Nikkah look. Looking nothing less than a regal, the couple wore one of their leading couturiers, Saira Shakira.

The duo, who got engaged last month, will have an intimate ceremony in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Khan, known for films like Ishaqzaade and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, took to Instagram to share the marriage date with her fans.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's pre-wedding festivities is all about love, smiles & colours

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had announced their marriage with a beautiful post on Instagram. They had penned a note that read, “It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony," Khan said in a statement. The 37-year-old actor sought blessings from her fans and thanked them for their continued love and the "outpour of warm wishes". "We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love,”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar look stunning in ivory wedding outfits; see first pics here

