Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Look Stunning In Ivory Wedding Outfits; See First Pics Here

Actress Gauahar Khan has finally tied knots with dancer Zaid Darbar in Mumbai. Gauahar looked resplendent in an off-white Gharara along with matching stone studded jewelry while Zaid looked dapper in kurta pajama. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the first glimpse of the couple on Instagram before the commencement of the Nikaah.

The couple was spotted hand in hand as they get themselves clicked at the venue of the Nikaah. The pictures also spotted Gauhar’s sister and actress Nigar Khan in off white saree while posing with the couple. Earlier, on Christmas eve the couple gave a sneak-peek into their Haldi ceremony attended by close friends and family. Nigar Khan was too seen in a stunning red lehenga at the event. A few hours later, Gauahar and Zaid came out and posed for the paparazzi twinning in the shades of blue and pink. The entrance to the event was beautifully decorated with 'Better Together' signage in the background. Earlier in the day, Gauahar and Zaid twinned in yellow as they began their Haldi ceremony.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had announced their marriage with a beautiful post on Instagram. They had penned a note that read, “It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony," Khan said in a statement. The 37-year-old actor sought blessings from her fans and thanked them for their continued love and the "outpour of warm wishes". "We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love,”

