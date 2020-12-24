Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar's Pre-wedding Festivities Is All About Love, Smiles & Colours

Actor Gauahar Khan and dancer Zaid Darbar are set to tie the knot on December 25 and the couple are full of colour and cheer as they kick start their pre-wedding festivities. On Christmas eve, the couple gave a sneak-peek into their Haldi ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Gauahar's sister Nigar Khan was too seen in a stunning red lehenga at the event. A few hours later, Gauahar and Zaid came out and posed for the paparazzi twinning in the shades of blue and pink. The entrance to the event was beautifully decorated with 'Better Together' signage in the background. Earlier in the day, Gauahar and Zaid twinned in yellow as they began their Haldi ceremony.

The duo, who got engaged last month, will have an intimate ceremony in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Khan, known for films like Ishaqzaade and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, took to Instagram to share the marriage date with her fans

"It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony," Khan said in a statement. The 37-year-old actor sought blessings from her fans and thanked them for their continued love and the "outpour of warm wishes". "We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it's reason to beat. All our love," she added.

