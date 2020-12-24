Gauahar Khan Shares Gorgeous Mehendi Photos, Zaid Darbar Exclaims 'Meri Dulhan'

Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan has been engaging with her fans and followers by regularly posting pictures on social media. Recently, she dropped photos of her Mehendi ceremony, which has been making rounds on the internet. The star posted a series of pictures flaunting her Mehendi designs with quirky poses. So, here is everything you need to know about Gauahar Khan's Mehendi photos. Check out:

Gauahar Khan shares gorgeous Mehendi photos

Gauahar Khan's wedding news has taken the internet by storm. The actor has been posting pictures of the wedding preparations on social media. She took to Instagram and dropped a series of photos of herself showing off her Mehendi design through her official handle on December 24, 2020, Thursday.

She wore a gorgeous yellow suit featuring golden prints for the Mehendi ceremony. She covered her hair with a similar-shaded dupatta with golden border. The actor went for minimal makeup with nude lip shade and did not opt for accessories with the traditional outfit. For a complete look, Gauahar Khan tied her hair with a middle parting.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Khan penned, “Mehendi ki raat aayi! ðŸ¥° Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding, but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. ♥ï¸ This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan ðŸ¤—, Mehndi- @bridalmehndiqueen, Photographer- @theweddingstory_official”.

She also used hashtags like Gauahar Khan, GaZa, GaZab Ka Hai Din, Gauahar Ki Shaadi, Wedding Bells, Mehendi, Happy Bride, Team Bride, Gorgeous Bridde, and Happy Yellow. Check out her Instagram post:

Also read: Gauahar Khan Shares 'save The Date' Illustration Featuring Zaid And Herself

Also read: Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu's Endearing Babymoon Photos Are Ruling The Internet

Responses to Gauahar Khan's Mehendi photos

Within a few hours of sharing the post, Gauahar Khan garnered more than 2, 05, 000 likes and over 770 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor lauded her look. Here are some of the responses that you must check out:

Also read: Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar's Wedding Festivities Start With Chiksa Ceremony; Watch Videos

Also read: Did You Know 'Do Anjaane' Was Amitabh Bachchan's First Film With Rekha? Read Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.