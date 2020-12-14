Gauahar Khan Shares 'save The Date' Illustration Featuring Zaid And Herself

Gauahar Khan took to social media a few days ago to share her wedding date with fans and followers. The date of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding is December 25. The couple, who got engaged a little over a month ago, have decided to keep the ceremony a low-key affair in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The actor recently posted an Instagram story with a save the date illustration featuring her and Zaid. Read on to know more about it.

Gauahar Khan's 'save the date' Instagram story

Gauahar is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Zaid Darbar on December 25. To announce the date, she had shared some pre-wedding pictures of herself and Zaid, saying that she will soon be embarking on the journey of 'forever' and her wedding will have close friends and family in attendance. The actor recently took to her Instagram stories and posted a 'save the date' illustration which was made by The Illustration Castle. Gauahar shared it and wrote 'Cute!' as well on the story featuring her and her husband to be. The illustration has her and Zaid in wedding attires and Zaid can be seen carrying her. You can see the story here.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding announcement

The model-actor uploaded a picture from their pre-wedding shoot at a Mumbai hotel, as both of them donned traditional attire. She wrote, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping in mind the current scenario, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar, and Zaid.”

Gauahar Khan's filmography

Gauahar Khan’s first big-screen appearance was in 2009 when she starred in the film Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year. Khan even appeared in popular feature films like the Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer Ishaqzaade, Tusshar Kapoor and Aftab Shivdasani’s Kya Kool Hai Hum 3, and the 2016 movie Fever. She was also seen playing an important part in Vidya Balan starter Begum Jaan. Gauahar Khan also appeared in the Indian version of The Office, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Image Credits: Gauahar Khan Official Instagram Account

