'Aankhen' Producer Gaurang Doshi Calls Amitabh Bachchan His 'idol'

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the few Indian movie stars, who have managed to redefine the contours of the Indian film industry, with his wide range of successful films. Considered as one of the most influential names in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan never fails to amaze the audience and fellow colleagues from the film industry with his onscreen demeanour and unconventional charisma. It seems like Amitabh Bachchan has now managed to impress Bollywood producer, Gaurang Doshi. Recently, Gaurang Doshi spoke about Amitabh Bachhan and his mettle as an actor. Here are the details.

Gaurang Doshi on Amitabh Bachchan

In a recent media interaction, Gaurang Doshi announced the sequel to the 2002 blockbuster film, Aankhen with Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role. Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan, Gaurang Doshi revealed that he always keeps Amitabh Bachchan in mind, whenever he pens a script. Gaurang added that he looks at Big B with reverence, as he often reminisces his early days in the industry. Adding on the same, the producer revealed that Big B had helped Gaurang with his first film and had even got him a deal of a television broadcast.

Gaurang Doshi said, "Aankhen is back with me and it gives me great satisfaction to tell you that I will be doing the sequel with Amitabh Bachchan. It has been a long wait to get to this stage but I am happy because I launched my career with Aankhein. Now, to have Mr Bachchan on Aankhen again gives me untold happiness since the legend is my idol and mentor."

All you need to know about the 2002 hit, Aankhen

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Sushmita Sen in the leading roles, Aankhen chronicles the story of a temperamental man, who is unceremoniously stripped of his duties as a bank manager, after which he decides to seek revenge by robbing the bank. The movie's story-plot gets interesting, as he hires three blind men to carry out the task. Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the movie released in 2002.

(Promo Image: PR agency and Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

