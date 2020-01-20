Gaurang Doshi's Film 'Aankhen' To Release In 20,000 Screens Internationally

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Aankhen, a heist-thriller film directed by Vipul Shah and produced by Gaurang Doshi, is an all-time classic film. The film released in 2002, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal, and Paresh Rawal, has been in the news for quite some time now for its sequel. While there is no final confirmation on the sequel, producer Gaurag Doshi confirms that the original film will soon be releasing in 20,000 screens across China and Saudi Arabia.

In a recent interview, producer Gaurang Doshi said that Aankhen will always be very special to him for many reasons. He also went on to say that the film has given him an identity of being a director and has also given him Amitabh Bachchan. The director also went on saying that, having its release in China and Saudi Arabia after so many years is reassurance and encouragement to continue making films that have global stories.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares The First Look Of Jundh; Teaser To Release Tomorrow

The decade-old film still manages to awe audiences across the world. According to the producer, the film will be dubbed in the local languages before it is released in the two foreign countries. He also said that there is immense scope for filmmakers internationally and he is also very glad that they are getting the opportunity to explore it with their film.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Returns From Ritu Nanda's Chautha In Time For Father's Death Anniversary

Being one of the very few films that have made it to both these markets, Aankhen’s release in Chinese and Arabic languages is a major breakthrough for Indian filmmakers. Interestingly, Gaurang Doshi will also be distributing his other films including Happy Anniversary, Aankhen Returns and Indians in Danger in China later this year. Gaurang Doshi has associated with Weijie Zhu, one of the largest and most coveted distributors in China, to provide Hindi movies to the Chinese audience and with Jane Saho in Saudi Arabia to cater to the Arabic viewers.

Also read | #MeToo: 'Stree' Actress Flora Saini Slaps Notice Against Gaurang Doshi, Accuses Him Of Defamation

Also read | From 'Ilzaam' To 'Aankhen', Tracing Govinda's Journey To Superstardom

Image courtesy: Gaurang Doshi Productions YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.