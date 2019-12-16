From 'Ilzaam' To 'Aankhen', Tracing Govinda's Journey To Superstardom

Govinda, considered as one of the megastars of Bollywood, began his journey back in 1986 with his debut film Ilzaam. The actor has more than 160 films in his career, most of which were box office successes. However, with a few flops at the beginning of his journey, the actor saw a rocket rise during the 90s. Here are some of his best movies from the 90s that made him the real star he is today.

Govinda's iconic 90s movies that hit the bullseye

During the 90s, the audience got a real treat as Govinda came up with back-to-back releases. The actor who reportedly began his journey as an action hero became the epitome of comedy genre after playing the role of a mischievous young NCC cadet in the romantic drama titled Shola Aur Shabnam in 1992. Ever since then, there was no looking back for him. He made headlines by signing up more than 15 films one after the other. He went on to do a series of movies like Raaja Babu, Coolie No.1, Hero No. 1, Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, Raja Hindustani, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Anari No. 1 and many more.

However, his movie Aankhen, amongst all, worked as a spinner in his career. This film was considered to be one of the major hits of the 1990s. He enjoyed the prime phase of his life in the 90s and permanently fixed his place in the hearts of his fans. Even today, Govinda's movies are well cherished and loved by the audience. His talent of dwelling into each character at ease, his signature gestures, and comic appearances separated him from his peers in the industry.

Even though Govinda has not been seen on the silver screen for quite a while now, as an actor he has come a long way from the mainstream cinema journey. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are prepping up for the remake of Govinda's iconic movie Coolie No 1. The film is slated to release to in 2020.

