Genelia Deshmukh Tests COVID -ve After 21 Days, Says, 'Test Early, Eat Healthy, Stay Fit'

Actor Genelia Deshmukh is back healthy and fine after fighting Coronavirus for 21 days. In a message shared on her social media, Genelia highlighted that she was tested positive 21 days back and is finally back with her family after isolation.

She wrote, "Hi, I was tested covid positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With god’s grace I tested covid negative today. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with. No amount of FaceTime & digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love... that’s true strength and it’s all one needs. Test early, eat healthy, stay fit -the only way to fight this monster,” she said.

Apart from this, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh recently launched a plant-based meat company called Imagine Meats. The husband-wife duo is working with Good Food Institute India to create their line of plant-based meat products which will be brought to consumers in the months ahead. In addition to this, the duo also had a collaboration with global ingredients manufacturer, Chicago-based Archer Daniels Midland. Till now, it has been announced that plant-based meat alternatives will be in Imagine Meats’ portfolio and provide a range of options to consumers.

