Genelia Deshmukh Thanks Ashish Chowdhry And Samita Bangargi For Sending Her Delicious Cake

Genelia Deshmukh celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 5, 2020, and it seems that the celebrations are still ongoing. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram to thank Ashish Chowdhry and his wife Samita Bangargi for sending her a delicious cake. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor also wrote an adorable thank you note on her IG story. Take a look:

Genelia Deshmukh thanks Ashish Chowdhry-Samita Bangargi

On Wednesday evening, the Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya actor shared a picture of a lovely chocolate cake which she received from her dearest friends Ashish Chowdhry and Samita Bangargi. The caption on the Instagram story can be read as, “Thank You @ashishchowdhryofficial @samitabangraj for sending me a dairy-free, gluten-free cake… Just how I like it… Awesome @thepaleoobakes”. She also posted a big red heart to thank the couple. Take a look at the actor's Instagram story below:

Genelia and Siddharth's virtual reunion

Bhaskar’s film Bommarillu featuring Siddharth and Genelia Deshmukh recently completed its 14 years of release on August 6. The film was a massive hit, and Genelia won her first Filmfare award for this. On this occasion, the lead actors of the movie Siddharth and Genelia had a virtual Bommarillu reunion. Genelia, on her Instagram, also shared a short video clip of the two actors video calling each other. In the adorable video, the actors can be seen catching up with each other as the famous song Appudo Ippudo from the movie plays in the background. Take a look at the post:

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish’s new startup

Apart from this, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh recently launched a plant-based meat company called Imagine Meats. The husband-wife duo is working with Good Food Institute India to create their line of plant-based meat products which will be brought to consumers in the months ahead. In addition to this, the duo also had a collaboration with global ingredients manufacturer, Chicago-based Archer Daniels Midland. Till now, it has been announced that plant-based meat alternatives will be in Imagine Meats’ portfolio and provide a range of options to consumers.

