Genelia Deshmukh's COVID Confession To Shweta's Recent Post; Here's What Happened Today

From Bollywood actor Kajol’s sudden take off to Singapore to Shweta Singh Kirti’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot has gone down today in the Bollywood industry today. Take a look at some Bollywood news highlights from today. Read details.

Also Read | Genelia Deshmukh Reveals Husband Riteish And Family Underwent COVID- 19 Tests In August

Kajol flies off to Singapore?

As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Bollywood actor Kajol has jetted off to Singapore to be by her daughter Nysa's side, as her college has resumed in the country. Reportedly, Ajay Devgn and Kajol were concerned about the situation and didn’t want Nysa to miss out on college and live alone in a harsh situation. Reportedly, Nysa studies at the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore.

Shweta Singh Kirti shows Sushant's talent

Recently, Shweta Singh Singh Kirti gave fans a glimpse of Sushant Singh’s ‘rare genius’ talent, by posting a video of the late actor mirror writing: ‘Nothing is impossible’. Shweta Singh Kirti claimed that only 'one percent of people in the world’ were capable of doing this. Take a look at the video shared by Shweta Singh Kirti:

Genelia makes revelation about COVID

In an interview with Mid-Day, Bollywood actor Genelia Deshmukh revealed that her entire family, including actor Riteish Deshmukh, took COVID-19 tests at Bandra’s Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. More so, Genelia revealed that her family took the COVID test as a safety measure, as they were in close proximity with someone who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. In her interview, Genelia admitted being shocked after testing positive, as she was not showing any symptoms of the virus.

Also Read | Genelia Deshmukh Tests COVID -ve After 21 Days, Says, 'Test Early, Eat Healthy, Stay Fit'

Ayushmann Khurrana pens a quirky note for Jitendra

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana wished his Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star, Jitendra Kumar on his 30th birthday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann Khurrana shared an unmissable throwback picture from the film and also penned a rib-tickling note along with it. Take a look:

Also Read | Genelia Deshmukh Tests COVID -ve After 21 Days, Says, 'Test Early, Eat Healthy, Stay Fit'

Sonu Sood to the rescue!

Besides voicing his opinion in support of the students for the cancellations of examinations, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently went an extra mile to help the students of rural Indian villages. Taking to his Twitter handle, Sonu Sood announced that he has distributed smartphones to kids of a village in rural Haryana, making sure that their education doesn’t come to a grinding halt amid the pandemic. Take a look:

A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. @Karan_Gilhotra à¤ªà¤¢à¤¼à¥‡à¤—à¤¾ à¤‡à¤‚à¤¡à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à¤­à¥€ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¥‡à¤—à¤¾ à¤‡à¤‚à¤¡à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ n thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice. https://t.co/6Pn9QH0o4H — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2020

Also Read | Genelia Deshmukh Reveals Husband Riteish And Family Underwent COVID- 19 Tests In August

(Image credits: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.