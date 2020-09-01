Genelia Deshmukh Reveals Husband Riteish And Family Underwent COVID- 19 Tests In August

On August 29, Bollywood actor Genelia Deshmukh announced that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered from it after undergoing self-quarantine for 21 days. And now, the actor gave an insight into her fight against the virus. While talking to Mid-Day, Genelia Deshmukh asserted that it was tough being away from husband Riteish and kids Riaan and Rahyl. In a brief conversation, she also talked about her battling loneliness.

Genelia Deshmukh's battle with COVID-19

Genelia Deshmukh informed that the family, including Riteish Deshmukh, underwent COVID-19 tests at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, in the second week of August. Adding more to the same, she said that the family was in close contact with someone who had tested positive, so they did the tests as a safety measure. Genelia recounted that she was sure she had not contracted the virus as she did not show any symptoms. But when she tested positive, it was surprising for her.

The 33-year-old actor further added that though she remained asymptomatic, she tested positive again after 14 days. In her conversation, she further mentioned about the silence that was unsettling during the initial days of quarantine. She stated that her doctor warned her about the "bouts of loneliness" she felt during the quarantine period.

Later, the actor extended gratitude to hubby Riteish, her mother and mother-in-law, Riaan, Rahyl and her friends, who took turns calling her to make sure she would not feel lonely. She also informed that to utilise her time, she practised yoga and meditation, and opted for plant-based food and smoothies during the period.

Genelia Deshmukh tests COVID negative

Talking about her Instagram post, she wrote, "Hi, I was tested covid positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With god’s grace I tested covid negative today. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with. No amount of FaceTime & digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love... that’s true strength and it’s all one needs. Test early, eat healthy, stay fit -the only way to fight this monster".

