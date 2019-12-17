Genelia D'Souza Shares The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Husband Riteish Deshmukh

As Riteish Deshmukh turns a year older on December 17, wife and actress Genelia D'Souza took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful family picture on his birthday. Addressing Riteish as 'Dear Forever Mine', Genelia penned a heartfelt note along with the picture. She concluded the caption by saying, 'I'm always in the mood for you' (with hearts and kisses).

The two tied the knot on February 3, 2012 after nine years of relationship. The couple made their Bollywood debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003). The couple is blessed with two sons: Riaan and Rahyl.

Wishes for the actor

Wishing happy birthday to a person who is always there when you need him , someone who picks you up when you fall , a person who sticks up for you when no one else will and dada @riteishd you know you are that person for me. Wishing you lots of success happiness and positivity. pic.twitter.com/5scBqkFpTB — Dhiraj V Deshmukh (@MeDeshmukh) December 17, 2019

Happy birthday brother, have a fab day. Lotsa love and best wishes. 🎂 @Riteishd — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 17, 2019

On the professional front

The aim, Riteish said, is to do films where there is a marriage between content and commerce, as both are equally important. "I am in a zone where I go out there to do what I love, that is act and produce content that appeals to me. When it comes to producing, I get attracted to newer ideas. "I look at stories where content can meet commerce. There are fascinating ideas and stories and it might excite some people but it is important the numbers start coming in. Commerce is extremely important as content." Riteish's next film is Tiger Shroff-fronted "Baaghi 3".

Riteish was last seen in Marjaavaan, also starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. It has been directed by Milap Zaveri. The movie hit the theatres on November 15. He is also working on his ambitious Marathi film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

