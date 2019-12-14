Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza's Relationship Song? Actor Reveals 'first Date' Details

Ever wondered what Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's love story was like? Well, the 'Housefull' actor revealed some details as Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham clocked 18 years on December 14. The actor wrote on his Twitter that he took Genelia to watch the cult film on their first date. He further revealed that 'Suraj Hua Madham' later went on to become their relationship song. He wrote: "Our first date : took @geneliad to watch #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham - #SurajHuaMaddham was our relationship song."

The two tied the knot on February 3, 2012 after nine years of relationship. The couple made their Bollywood debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003). The couple is blessed with two sons: Riaan and Rahyl.

On the professional front

The aim, Riteish said, is to do films where there is a marriage between content and commerce, as both are equally important. "I am in a zone where I go out there to do what I love, that is act and produce content that appeals to me. When it comes to producing, I get attracted to newer ideas. "I look at stories where content can meet commerce. There are fascinating ideas and stories and it might excite some people but it is important the numbers start coming in. Commerce is extremely important as content." Riteish's next film is Tiger Shroff-fronted "Baaghi 3".

Riteish was last seen in Marjaavaan, also starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. It has been directed by Milap Zaveri. The movie hit the theatres on November 15. He is also working on his ambitious Marathi film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

