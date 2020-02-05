Genelia D'Souza's Ethnic Looks Will Give You Wedding Vibes; See Pictures

Though Genelia D’Souza has been away from the big screen for a while, the actor never fails to keep her fans updated with daily posts on social media. She rose to fame with films like Tujhe Meri Kasam, Boys, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Masti, Force and many more.

Apart from Hindi cinema, the actor has been a part of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films also. The actor is also well-known for her amazing sense of fashion and inspires her fans with the same. Here are some of the best ethnic looks of Genelia to take inspiration from.

Genelia D'Souza's ethnic looks will give you wedding vibes:

The actor posted clicks of herself in yellow coloured ethnic wear which is designed by DeepThee. She donned a beautiful yellow suit with a heavy traditional necklace and earrings. She flaunted her love for the ethnic outfit with wavy hairdo and a golden clutch.

Wearing a grey embellished tiered gown by Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan, Genelia attended Javed Akhtar’s birthday bash. She styled her look with a pair of silver earrings, nude makeup and straight hair. You can opt for this outfit for any function or wedding.

Genelia Deshmukh’s dazzling look is all you need to rock the next party or wedding. Her nude-coloured saree with an embellished blouse and on-point eye makeup is giving fashionistas major goals. The actor accessorised with a diamond-studded bracelet to round off the look.

