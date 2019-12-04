Genelia Deshmukh Looks Stunning In These Party Outfits | Check Them Out Now

Genelia Deshmukh is popular for her movies in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies. She is the wife of one of the finest actors in Bollywood, Riteish Deshmukh. Genelia is famous for her choice of roles and versatile acting. The actor is also well-known for her amazing sense of fashion. Here are some of the best party outfits of Genelia Deshmukh to take inspiration from-

Also Read | Genelia D'Souza: Most Adorable Posts Of The Actor With Her Kids

Genelia Deshmukh's best party outfits

Genelia Deshmukh is seen posing in this denim outfit. She has worn a white colour frill top and a ripped blue denim jeans. She has worked a blue denim jacket on top, with sleeves folded. She has accessorised herself with long silver neckpieces/ blings. She has given her hair a messy look and left them open. She finished her look by applying bold eye makeup and nude lipstick.

Also Read | Genelia Deshmukh Pens A Heartfelt Note On Her 'firstborn' Riaan's Birthday

Also Read | WATCH: Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh Want Anil Kapoor’s Feedback As The Couple Shares A ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’-inspired ‘secret To Happy Married Life’

Genelia looked stunning in this blue and white sequin dress. She has worn a white colour full neck inner with balloon sleeves beneath a sleeveless blue colour sequin dress. Her dress has frills at the bottom. She gave her hair a puffy look and tied a ponytail at the back. She wore a black colour stiletto and gave her look the final touch by applying nude makeup.

Also Read | Genelia D'Souza And Riteish Deshmukh's Son Riaan Turns 5 Today

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.