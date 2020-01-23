Genelia D'Souza's Stunning Black Outfits That You Must Check Out

Genelia D'Souza is one of the most popular contemporary Bollywood actors. She rose to fame with films like Tujhe Meri Kasam, Boys, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Masti, Force and many more. She has been a part of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films.

Genelia started her career with ad films and rose to fame with a parker pen ad featuring Amitabh Bachchan. She has not made a lot of news after her marriage with actor Riteish Deshmukh. However, Genelia is very active on social media and her style has been picked up by many fans. Listed below are some of the best Genelia D'Souza photos from her Instagram where she appears in black outfits.

Genelia D'Souza's Instagram: Best black outfits of the Masti actor

