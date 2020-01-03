General Hospital Spoilers: Maura West's Character Ava Jerome To Die On The Show?

Titled as the 'second-longest-running show' on prime time American television, General Hospital chronicles the story of families, friends, enemies and lovers' life-changing events in the large upstate New York city of Port Charles, which has a busy hospital. Create by Doris and Frank Hursley, General Hospital holds the record for most Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding DramaSeries, with 13 wins. However, it seems like fans of the show are now expressing their concern, as the recent episode of the show suggested an unpredicted hint. Here are the details.

General Hospital spoilers: Ava Jerome dies in General Hosptial

Maura West, who portrays the character of Ava Jerome in General Hospital, is considered one of the best female villains to have graced the show. Maura West won three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her stellar performance in the much-acclaimed show. However, it seems like the viewers of General Hospital are now in distress, as the recent episodes of the much-acclaimed television series have hinted the death of their favourite character, Ava Jerome. The recent episode witnessed James Patrick Stuart pushing Ava Jerome over the edge of Wyndemere, which leads to the speculation of her death. As the episode proceeds, James comes up with the perfect scenario with Ava Jerome’s recent mental breakdown and the alcohol she had to drink while waiting at James’ wedding to Nina. However, the previews of the upcoming episodes show no signs of Ava Jerome's death.

Ryan should really know his place in their relationship.... He just won't ever win against a badass like #AvaJerome . Just a very short vidlet and it's nothing fancy but i couldn't do NOTHING with this incredible moment they gave us. pic.twitter.com/zYdJptRU5K — Sierra Jerome (@Portcharlesgirl) May 25, 2019

