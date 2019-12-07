General Hospital Spoilers: Will Lucas Be Leaving The Show After The Horrific Crash?

General Hospital fans have reportedly been wondering why the character of Lucas Jones hasn't made an appearance on the show for a while. Fans have been asking whether the horrible accident during the thanksgiving episode has actually ended the character's life. Since the car accident was actually a planned assassination attempt by Lucas' father himself who did not anticipate his son sitting in the car at the time.

Will Lucas survive in General Hospital?

Previous episodes of General Hospital suggested that Lucas' character was shown in a bad shape while Brad, who was the main target was seen recovering. Brad was set up for death by Julian when he tampered the breaks of the car. Julian's story arc will now revolve around him feeling the immense guilt of putting his son's life on the line. Now, it is speculated that Lucas' character will be in a coma for a substantial time of the show before he makes a reentry.

Julian Jerome did what he had to do, and in the process saved the love of his life aka Alexis Davis, from being murdered. Yes he tried to kill Brad and accidentally hurt his son Lucas in the process. But really Julian is a hero. Those are the facts, I don’t make the rules. #GH pic.twitter.com/eEABVNdB9S — Ryan (@SourceRyan) December 5, 2019

It is also rumoured that actor Ryan Carnes who portrays the character of Lucas Jones wishes to take a departure from the show to focus on other projects. If Lucas' character dies on the show, it will be an important plot point to insert more twists and turns. Characters like Bobbie Spencer and Carly Corinthos, the immediate family of Lucas are already inconsolable due to his accident. The makers of the show have not given many hints about the fate of Lucas Jones, hence increasing curiosity and hype.

