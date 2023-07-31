Ghoomer Motion Poster Out; Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher Spin An Inspiring Tale

Ghoomer motion poster was unveiled by the makers on July 31. Directed by R Balki and featuring Sayami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles, the sports drama is pegged as a "unique cricket movie". The motion poster is in line with the description shared by the makers.

3 things you need to know

Ghoomer will lift the curtain on the 2023 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 12.

The movie features Shabana Azmi, Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi in lead roles.

The film will follow the story of a paraplegic sportsperson and their coach.

A unique story in Ghoomer

Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of a cricket coach in Ghoomer. The movie's logline suggests it is "a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson (Saiyami Kher), who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach". It will hit the big screens in India on August 18. Before that, it will premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 12. The trailer of the film will be out on August 3.

In the motion poster, the looks of Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher are revealed in full. The Mairzya actress is dressed in a white jersey and is seen missing a hand. In one of the cuts, a bowler, off camera, could be seen knocking down wickets with precision.

The cast and director talk about Ghoomer

As Saiyami Kher revealed her look in the sports film, she shared how she got to play her favourite sport cricket on camera. "When I read the script, I saw that it was an author-backed role about someone who fights all odds. If all this wasn’t enough, I was playing my favourite sport, cricket. I threw caution to the wind, and allowed myself to feel the excitement," the actress wrote.

“Ghoomer is a unique story. It’s almost like inventing a new ball in cricket. It is a story of a girl, a cricketer, who loses her hand and how a person inspires her to become a champion,” Balki told PTI in an earlier interview.