Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap Calls It 'anything But Horror', Reveals Jealousy For Dibakar

The famed quartet of Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar reunited for the third time with Ghosts Stories. After their first two anthologies on films and relationships, Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories, this time, they have taken to the horror genre. However, if Anurag Kashyap’s statement is anything to go by, the Netflix film is ‘anything but horror.’

The filmmaker said Ghosts Stories was not the ‘ jump scare boo horror’ that audiences are used to, but hoped that the viewers are ‘creeped out and revulsed’ and even laugh. He added that the audiences should feel free to love it, hate it, or be confused by it.

The Akira actor also praised his co-directors, stating that he was jealous of Dibakar Banerjee for the ‘love letter to HIM’ and for doing what most filmmakers fail to do. He said he envies and loves the Khosla Ka Ghosla director for expressing what he feels.

He also added that Zoya Akhtar narrated the story like a ‘ghost story’ that was 'beautifully felt' and, visualised scenes the way only she could, aided by some ‘incredible performances.’

Anurag also praised Karan for 'pushing his own boundary' and twisting and laughing at his own genre of films. He concluded by thanking Netflix for the opportunity and stating he was proud of it.

Here’s what he tweeted:

GhostStories is now streaming .. and it’s not a jump scare boo horror you are used to . Hope you are creeped out, revulsed, laugh, and see it for what it it is . It’s anything but horror . and #Dibakarbannerji just makes me jealous for the love letter he has written to HIM . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 1, 2020

Dibakar does what most of us filmmakers fail to do . To say what he wants to (not on twitter) but through his work . And just slams it . Envy and love him . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 1, 2020

Zoya tells a ghost story like a ghost story .. a beautifully felt , realised story of a simple haunting ghostly experience and stages scenes like only she can .. together with some incredible performance . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 1, 2020

And Karan again pushes his own boundary , uses language and laughs at his own genre of films by twisting and poking fun at it — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 1, 2020

And I just got to do my shit my way . So thank you @NetflixIndia . Love it , hate it, confused by it, detest it , maybe see it for what it is. Feel free to write in your disgust, fear, revulsion , experience. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 1, 2020

All said and done .. extremely proud of it and the oppurtunity — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 1, 2020

Anurag’s short film features Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. Zoya Akhtar’s short stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, Karan Johar’s segment has Mrunal Thakur in the lead, while Dibakar’s short has Gulshan Devaiah, among others in the cast.

