Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap Calls It 'anything But Horror', Reveals Jealousy For Dibakar

Bollywood News

As Ghost Stories hit Netflix, Anurag Kashyap said it was 'anything but horror'. Praising each of his co-directors, he said he was jealous of Dibakar Banerjee

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ghost Stories

The famed quartet of Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar reunited for the third time with Ghosts Stories. After their first two anthologies on films and relationships, Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories, this time, they have taken to the horror genre. However, if Anurag Kashyap’s statement is anything to go by, the Netflix film is ‘anything but horror.’ 

READ: 'Ghost Stories': All Details About The Cast Of Netflix's Latest Anthology

The filmmaker said Ghosts Stories was not the ‘ jump scare boo horror’ that audiences are used to, but hoped that the viewers are ‘creeped out and revulsed’ and even laugh. He added that the audiences should feel free to love it, hate it, or be confused by it. 

The Akira actor also praised his co-directors, stating that he was jealous of Dibakar Banerjee for the ‘love letter to HIM’ and for doing what most filmmakers fail to do. He said he envies and loves the Khosla Ka Ghosla director for expressing what he feels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) on

READ: 'Ghost Stories' Explained; Detailed Review Of The Horror Anthology Starring Janhvi Kapoor

He also added that Zoya Akhtar narrated the story like a ‘ghost story’ that was 'beautifully felt' and, visualised scenes the way only she could, aided by some ‘incredible performances.’ 

Anurag also praised Karan for 'pushing his own boundary' and twisting and laughing at his own genre of films. He concluded by thanking Netflix for the opportunity and stating he was proud of it. 

Here’s what he tweeted: 

 

READ: Ghost Stories Review: Netizens Disappointed, Give A Thumbs Up To Dibakar Banerjee's Film

Anurag’s short film features Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. Zoya Akhtar’s short stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, Karan Johar’s segment has Mrunal Thakur in the lead, while Dibakar’s short has Gulshan Devaiah, among others in the cast. 

READ: Didn't Want To Do Surface-level Scream Fest With 'Ghost Stories': Zoya Akhtar

 

 

