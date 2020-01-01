Ghost Stories Review: Netizens Disappointed, Give A Thumbs Up To Dibakar Banerjee's Film

After the success of "Lust Stories" on Netflix, filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap have come together to tell spine-chilling tales through the streaming giant's "Ghost Stories". The horror anthology film released on Netflix on January 1 and stars Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri, Sobhita Dhulipala, Gulshan Devaiah, Sukant Goel, Kusha Kapila, and Vijay Varma. The reviews are in and they are quite mixed.

Didn't want to do surface-level scream fest with 'Ghost Stories': Zoya Akhtar

While a few appreciate the horror elements, many are disappointed and called it a 'waste of time. 'Some also compared it to Soham Shah starrer Tumbbad. One user said, "I had so many expectations from #GhostStories but was so disappointed. The stories didn't have any shock value!." While another said, "Naye saal ki start hi Darr ke sath huyi hai @anuragkashyap7 #DibakarBanerjee #ZoyaAkhtar @karanjohar #GhostStories Full of Mystery, Engaging Storyline, Loved it, Iska sequel jaroor Banta hai @NetflixIndia."

'Ghost Stories' actors divulge their reel life & real life encounters with supernatural

Reviews

Wait, what the duck did I just watch? I had humongous expectations over Anurag's segment in the Ghost Stories, apart from meeting them, this 30-minute or the odd piece inflates the bar regarding the Graphic horror. It is indefinite, eerie, uncanny. Must Watch. 👍#GhostStories. pic.twitter.com/X9MyaScRqJ — Chaitanya (@illusionistChai) January 1, 2020

I sincerely request all the directors of ghost stories to watch a movie called “tumbbad” #GhostStories you will realise what a horror masterpiece means. Destroyed my new year, cancelling Netflix subscription @NetflixIndia. — yash vyas (@yashvya20993024) January 1, 2020

Zero thrilling or scary factor!

It’s worser than 2000’s RGV horror films. Scrap! 1.5/5 #GhostStories — R R (@RacchaRidhvik) January 1, 2020

Wasted 2 hours on #GhostStories !!! What a Crap!!!Waste of time...!!! Ye horror tha? Tummad waalo se sikho!#NetflixIndia — Nooreh! (@SaeedNooree) January 1, 2020

Only Zoya Akhtar's story is worth watching tbh. And maybe Dibakar Banerjee. #GhostStories — Chitranshul (@Ghair_Kanooni) January 1, 2020

Watching #GhostStories on @NetflixIndia and I must say I am completely bowled over by @DibakarBanerjee 's segment. Such brilliant writing with such appropriate Social metaphors.

Awesome!!

"Hilte Hai, toh Dekhtein Hai

Bolte Hai, toh Dekhtein Hai

Jo Khatein hai, Unhe nahi Khatey" — Haraamkhor Randhir (@DocRandhir) January 1, 2020

Caught #GhostStories and I must say Dibakar Banerjee's zombie film is my pick. Zoya and Anurag had immense form in their work but I wasn't enthralled and the way Johar's ending panned (the style) worked for me. — Vardini Shankarnarayn (@VShankarnarayn) January 1, 2020

Watched #GhostStories on @NetflixIndia

#ZoyaAkhtar starting of the first story was really scary but the graph was declining. And it's great to see #SurekhaSikriJi's Acting. Overall the concept is average but the end is below average. — Amit Kumar Rai (@AmitKum87761973) January 1, 2020

#Ghoststories on Netflix is such a letdown! Do yourself a favour and skip it #janhitmainjaari — Nupur Anand (@Nupursays) January 1, 2020

Janhvi Kapoor had spooky experience on 'Ghost Stories' set: '10 of us fell really sick'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.