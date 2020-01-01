The Debate
Ghost Stories Review: Netizens Disappointed, Give A Thumbs Up To Dibakar Banerjee's Film

Bollywood News

Filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, & Anurag Kashyap have come together to tell spine-chilling tales through Netflix's recent Ghost Stories.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ghost Stories

After the success of "Lust Stories" on Netflix, filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap have come together to tell spine-chilling tales through the streaming giant's "Ghost Stories". The horror anthology film released on Netflix on January 1 and stars Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri, Sobhita Dhulipala, Gulshan Devaiah, Sukant Goel, Kusha Kapila, and Vijay Varma. The reviews are in and they are quite mixed.

Didn't want to do surface-level scream fest with 'Ghost Stories': Zoya Akhtar

While a few appreciate the horror elements, many are disappointed and called it a 'waste of time. 'Some also compared it to Soham Shah starrer Tumbbad. One user said, "I had so many expectations from #GhostStories but was so disappointed.  The stories didn't have any shock value!." While another said, "Naye saal ki start hi Darr ke sath huyi hai @anuragkashyap7 #DibakarBanerjee #ZoyaAkhtar @karanjohar #GhostStories Full of Mystery, Engaging Storyline, Loved it, Iska sequel jaroor Banta hai @NetflixIndia."

'Ghost Stories' actors divulge their reel life & real life encounters with supernatural

Reviews

Janhvi Kapoor had spooky experience on 'Ghost Stories' set: '10 of us fell really sick'

 

 

Published:
